Memory card sent to FSL for analysis

It contains the visuals of the alleged rape of a female actor

It contains the visuals of the alleged rape of a female actor

The memory card in which the visuals of the alleged rape of the actor was recorded was sent for analysis at the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

The Special Court considering the rape case issued a forwarding note from the investigation officer to the director of the FSL to conduct the analysis as ordered by the Kerala High Court.

Another round of analysis

The card was given for another round of analysis after the High Court allowed the appeal of the prosecution. The prosecution had approached the High Court against the order of the Special Court, which had declined its plea for sending the files once again for analysis by stating that the card was earlier subjected to a forensic examination during the investigation.

The card, which was kept in the safe custody of the court, was handed over to police officials, who would take it to the laboratory.

HC directive

The High Court had on July 5 directed that the card shall be handed over for analysis within two days of its order. The Court further asked the FSL to complete the analysis in seven days and submit the report to the Special Court and the investigation officer.

The prosecution sought to know through the forensic analysis whether any folder or files in the memory card were accessed after February 18, 2017. It also wanted a copy of the file properties of all the files and the folders in the memory card after it was reported that the hash value of the memory card was found changed, indicating that it was accessed while it was in the safe custody of the court.

Actor Dileep, the eighth accused, has been charged with conspiracy.

The prosecution case is that the actor was allegedly sexually assaulted on the night of February 17, 2017 in a moving car as she was returning to Kochi from Thrissur. The prosecution had also alleged that the accused had also taken a video of the alleged assault on a mobile phone, which was later transferred to a memory card.