Measures to protect Fort Kochi beachfront on the anvil 

₹40-crore proposal, including for a sea wall, to be sent for vetting by IIT-Madras

The sea wall and groynes are expected to provide a lasting solution to the large-scale sea erosion along the Fort Kochi beach. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

A ₹40-crore proposal by the Irrigation department to ready an approximately 600-metre sea wall and a pair of groynes at the Fort Kochi beach to arrest sea erosion would shortly be forwarded to IIT-Madras for vetting.

It would be submitted to the government in a month’s time. This was decided at a meeting convened on Saturday by K.J. Maxi, MLA, which was attended by, among others, Mayor M. Anilkumar and District Collector Jafar Malik. The consensus was that the seawall using tetrapods be readied, before the walkway, which suffered extensive damage due to sea erosion, is rebuilt. A combination of the sea wall that is meant to arrest sea erosion, and a pair of groynes proposed to reclaim the beach are expected to provide a lasting solution to the large-scale sea erosion along the famed beach, official sources said.

The extent of erosion increased after dredging of the shipping channel intensified, following the commissioning of the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal.

The government ought to take a decision on the funding, including whether KIIFB would provide funds for the venture, it is learnt.

Innovative design

Experts from the Department of Ocean Engineering of IIT-Madras had submitted a comprehensive report to Kerala Tourism (under a ₹25-lakh study commissioned by the tourism agency) a year ago to arrest sea erosion on the beachfront. The suggestions included rebuilding of the seawall in an innovative, curvy pattern, in order to lessen the intensity of waves that lashed the shore. The IIT report suggested laying of geotextile tubes well into the sea to aid beach formation and laying geotextiles on the beach to arrest sea erosion. On the contrary, officials of the Irrigation department, which ought to implement the project to arrest sea erosion, were of the opinion that the conventional sea wall using tetrapods would be more durable despite its higher cost, sources said.

Officials of Kochi Metro Rail Limited made a power-point presentation on beautifying the beach. The agency has been facing flak for demolishing heritage buildings and commencing construction work on a 20,000 sq.ft. Water Metro terminal in between a row of iconic Chinese fishing nets on the beach. Reports say the extent of the structure might be reduced to approximately 7,000 sq.ft., following criticism from heritage enthusiasts and others.

Cochin Smart Mission Limited too is expected to pitch in with efforts to help regain the lost glory of the beach.