Mariner evacuated to Kochi for treatment

The Coast Guard and the Navy jointly coordinated the medical evacuation of a mariner, Michael John Abaygar, from bulk carrier Lyric Poetry on Monday by naval aircraft.

The vessel was proceeding from Gibraltar to Machong when the health of its Chief Officer Michael John Abaygar (aged 36 years) began deteriorating. On Sunday evening, personnel of the vessel raised a medical distress message to the Indian Coast Guard. The vessel’s agent, Sajinath of GAC Shipping Services, Kochi, intimated that the vessel was heading towards Kochi, as the officer’s medical condition was critical and he required immediate medical assistance.

Amidst inclement weather, a Navy helicopter reached the distress vessel and safely ‘recovered’ the patient. The Coast Guard in the meantime coordinated with the District Collector, Immigration Department, the shipping agent and Dr. Mathews, District Programme Manager of the National Health Mission, for necessary clearances, to enable the patient to be shifted directly to hospital for further medical assistance, the Coast Guard has informed.