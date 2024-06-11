Maradu municipality urges Fisheries dept. to pay compensation to fishermen

The Maradu municipality has urged the Department of Fisheries to pay compensation to fishermen who had suffered losses following the fish kill in the Kundanoor lake on May 25 and 26.

The municipal authorities submitted a letter to the Deputy Director of Fisheries, Fisheries complex, here stating that the losses incurred by fishermen in the region was not accounted in the report prepared by the department after the mass fish kill in the Periyar on May 20 and 21.

Anthony Asanparambil, chairman of the civic body, said that a meeting attended by representatives of the Fisheries department, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), and Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute had discussed the need to compensate for the losses incurred. It was also decided to cover a part of the losses after receiving the government approval, he added.

The fish kill was first reported in Kundanoor lake on May 25, and worsened by the morning of May 26. A preliminary assessment by experts at the Kufos had found high levels of ammonia in samples collected. The municipal authorities had also filed a complaint before the Maradu police station seeking an inquiry into the fish kill.