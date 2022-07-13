Mapping of accident hotspots under way in Ernakulam

MVD to adopt remedial measures on vulnerable stretches based on data

If things work out as planned, motorists can in the not-so-distant future look at the possibility of being warned ahead of accident-prone hotspots with the help of Google Map.

Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials in Ernakulam are busy mapping the accident hotspots as part of a State-wide project. Palakkad district remains at the top of the table in terms of mapping, while a few taluks in Ernakulam remain to be covered.

The most vulnerable spots where five or more accidents had taken place between 2019 and 2021 are being mapped and recorded with the help of Google Sheet. The stretches will be mapped as grave, fatal, and minor depending on the accident history.

Initially, data will be shared with the police and Public Works Department (PWD) officials, so that they can perform their respective roles to improve the situation. While the police can either bring about traffic restrictions or deploy more cops in the areas concerned, the PWD can address problems caused by the state of roads.

“The ultimate objective, though, is to make data available to the public through Google Map, so that they are cautioned and can drive safely while approaching risky stretches. However, it may take time, as relevant permissions will have to be secured from Google,” said a senior MVD official.

The MVD, on its part, will adopt remedial measures on vulnerable stretches by analysing the reasons for increased rate of accidents. The state of the road and potential geographical reasons will be some of the aspects that will be looked into.

Though mapping in Ernakulam was supposed to be completed by July 12, it was delayed owing to the increased workload of the staff and the relatively larger accident rate compared to other districts. The district witnessed 15,000 accidents in the past three years.

The Muvattupuzha-Angamaly stretch along MC Road alone had witnessed over 100 accidents. The Muvattupuzha-Koothattukulam stretch and the Kalamassery area on the national highway are also among vulnerable stretches. Various accident hotspots in Kochi city have also been identified.