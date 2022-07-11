Man kills self in public view in Kochi

The busy Deshabhimani Junction near Kaloor in Kochi was left stunned after a man died after allegedly slitting his throat in public using a knife on Monday around 5 p.m.

The police said the 25-year-old had come straight after attacking a friend. The reason for the attack is not immediately known, as the victim received a slash on his throat, and hence, the police could not take his statement.

The youth came and sat near a post and then reportedly inflicted injuries on his hands and neck. According to traders in the area, he died on the spot, and the death was confirmed by the police at a nearby private hospital.

The body was shifted to the Ernakulam General Hospital for post-mortem. Suspecting him to be a resident of Thoppumpady, the police tracked down his relatives who identified him.

He had recently joined a private organisation at Kaloor. Relatives ruled out depression or other mental issues. The police have registered a case for unnatural death.

Helpline: 0484-2540530