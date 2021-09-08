Man kills parents in Thrissur

The inebriated man had an argument over property with his parents before killing them.

In another gruesome incident under the influence of alcohol, a man bludgeoned his parents at Avinissery in Thrissur district.

The deceased were identified as Karuthedath Ramakrishanan and his wife, Thankamani. The Nedupuzha police arrested their son Pradeep in connection with the incident which happened on Tuesday night.

Pradeep, in an inebriated state, had an argument with his parents over property, earlier in the night. Following the argument, he attacked them on the head with an iron rod.

Neighbours, who found the aged couple in a pool of blood, took them to the hospital. Though both of them were rushed to Thrissur district hospital first and then to the Medical College Hospital, Ramakrishnan died on Tuesday night itself. Thankamani too succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday morning.

According to the neighbours, Pradeep, a daily wage worker, used to quarrel with his parents and his wife quite often under the influence of alcohol. Fed up of his alcohol abuse, Pradeep’s wife along with their daughter had gone to her house. Thankamani and Ramakrishnan had one more son.