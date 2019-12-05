Man jumps to death from Hight Court building

A person allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of the Kerala High Court building complex on Thursday around 2.30 p.m.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Pai, 46, originally a resident of Udumbanchola in Idukki district. He was, however, staying with his mother in an apartment at Elamkulam. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead.

According to the police, he was under mental distress and had come to meet a relative, who was a lawyer at the High Court. However, Rajesh could not meet the relative.

The Central Police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the CrPC. “We have registered the case based on the statement of the relative. Reportedly, the Rajesh had come to the court to go to consult a doctor along with his relative. But he could not found him as the relative was in the advocates’ chamber,” said the police.

Suicide prevention helplines: Maitri - 0484-2540530 and Chaithram – 0484-2361161