Man in quarantine attempts to end life

A man undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine at his home as part of precaution against COVID-19 on his return from West Asia was found hanging in his room in an attempt to end his life, the North Paravur police said on Thursday.

He was rushed to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, where his condition is said to be stable.

The 47-year-old had returned from Dubai on Tuesday and was placed on home quarantine on the direction of the Health Department. He had gone on a visiting visa reportedly in the hope of finding a job but failed to land any.

“He was already anxious about not being able to find any job, and that coupled with the isolation may have led him to the attempt to take his own life. This has nothing to do with the quarantine process,” the police said. The incident took place between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday. He was chatting with his wife before he retired for the night to his room. An unusual sound alerted the wife who rushed into the room to find her husband hanging from the fan.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by contacting the suicide prevention helpline of Maitri - 0484-2540530 or Chaithram – 0484-2361161.