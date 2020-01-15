Man held on charge of raping daughter-in-law

The Central police on Tuesday arrested a person on the charge of raping his daughter-in-law. Divakaran, 67, of Thirssur was arrested after the victim filed a petition. According to the police, the petitioner used to be regularly beaten up by her alcoholic husband and the accused used to come to her rescue. The accused allegedly took her to a tourist home near the KSRTC stand in the guise of shifting her to a safer place last April. However, he threatened and forced himself upon her in the night.
In another case, the Central police on Monday arrested a person on the charge of sexually exploiting a woman by promising to marry her. The arrested was identified as Praveen Kumar aka Karvarnnan, 40, of Chalakudy.
Held on theft charge
The Central police arrested a person on the charge of theft of a motorcycle from Kalabhavan Road on New Year day. The arrested was identified as Sandeep, 21, of Ranni.
