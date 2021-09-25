Kochi

Man held on charge of illegal liquor sale

The Pothanikkad police on Saturday arrested a person on the charge of illegal liquor sale.

The arrested man was identified as Rajan, 60, of Kuttamangalam. Nine litres of foreign liquor, cash, and a scooter were also seized from him.

He was nabbed based on a tip-off received by K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

He has similar cases against him at Unnukal and Kuttampuzha police stations and Kothamangalam excise office. He was produced in court and remanded.

A team led by Inspector Noble Manuel, sub inspector Sasi N.P., assistant sub inspector Ashraf, senior civil police officer Salim, and civil police officer Deepu made the arrest.


