Man held on charge of duping actor of ₹37 lakh in Kochi

March 14, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the city police on Thursday on the charge of duping a prominent actor of ₹37 lakh after making a bogus offer to fetch her a loan of ₹130 crore.

The arrested was identified as Yasar Iqbal, 51, of Kolkata. According to the police, the accused allegedly befriended the actor by convincing to secure her the loan. Falling for it, the complainant allegedly paid the accused the amount at a prominent hotel in the city.

The actor eventually petitioned the police after the loan never materialised. Later, the police tracked down the accused with the help of the cyber cell. A special team arrested the accused from Kolkata.

