Man held for duping businessman of ₹75 lakh

The Central police on Thursday arrested the key accused in a case of fraud in which he allegedly duped a businessman of ₹75 lakh on the promise of securing him a bank loan of ₹11 crore.
The arrested man was identified as Jeo Mathew, 44, of Idukki. The fraud was carried out by convincing the petitioner that he needed to deposit ₹50 lakh as fixed deposit in the bank and shell out ₹25 lakh as commission. The members of the gang masqueraded as bank representatives to pull off the fraud.
When the petitioner realised the fraud and confronted the accused, he was allegedly issued a death threat. Following this, the petitioner approached Central police who formed a special squad led by the Station House Officer A. Nisar to nab the perpetrators.
The key accused was tracked down to Panniyarkutti in Idukki following a probe centred around his mobile phone tower location. The police have widened the net for the rest of the accused.
The arrested has similar cases against him at Nadakkavu, Mattancherry, Palakkad South, and Alappuzha South police stations.
A team under the supervision of Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner K. Laljy and led by by Mr. Nisar and comprising sub inspectors Cisil Christian Raj, Sunil, Fuljan Any S.P., senior civil police officer Aneesh, civil police officers Isahak, Aneesh, and Unni made the arrest.
