Man arrested with drugs in Aluva

Operation carried out as part of Yodhav campaign

November 25, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Aluva police on Friday arrested a man with drugs.

The arrested is Muhammed Suhail, 39, of Aluva. The police seized 40 grams of ganja, 25 grams of hashish oil, and paper for rolling up joints, from his outhouse.

The operation led by Inspector L. Anilkumar was carried out as part of the Yodhav campaign against drugs.

Theft

A man who allegedly stole a laptop and a mobile phone from a house in Perumbavoor was arrested along with two others who were supposed to sell the stolen items.

The arrested are Satheesh, 27, of Thiruvananthapuram and Barinur Islam Mollah, 26, and Samihul Sheikh, 39, of West Bengal.

The alleged theft had taken place on the morning of November 12. Mollah had already sold the mobile phone in Aluva. The laptop was being kept for sale by Sheikh at his shop in Perumbavoor. Satheesh and Mollah were nabbed from Aluva and Sheikh from his shop.

Satheesh was released from jail only in January. He has cases against him at Balarampuram and Perumbavoor police stations.

