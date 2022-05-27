Man arrested with drugs in Aluva

The Aluva East police on Friday arrested a man reportedly with 10 grams of hashish oil and nitrazepam tablets.

Siddique, 30, of Chalakkal was arrested from near the Aluva Government Hospital on Thursday night. He runs a laundry shop in the area.

The police said the drugs were meant for sale. A raid at his shop found a digital weighing machine and small bottles used for filling hashish oil, they said. A team led by Aluva Station House Officer Anilkumar led to the arrest.

Bike set ablaze

The Aluva East police arrested two persons on the charge of setting ablaze a motorcycle parked in the courtyard of a house.

Siyad, 31, of Kizhakkambalam and Shiju Shaji, 23, of Pipeline Road are accused of setting the motorcycle belonging to one Vishnu of Pipeline Road on fire.

The police dubbed the incident as a vindictive act following an altercation between Siyad and Vishnu a fortnight ago.