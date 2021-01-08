Kochi

Man arrested on charge of theft

The North police arrested a man on the charge of breaking into a house at Pachalam and stealing gold ornaments weighing 18 soveriegns.

The arrested is Jojo aka Abdul Manaf, 36, of Vaduthala.

He is accused of breaking into the house on the New Year day when the occupants were away attending a marriage.

He reportedly broke open the back door of the house and smashed the safe in which ornaments were kept using an iron rod. He was arrested after the owner of a jewellery outlet where he tried to sell the ornaments turned suspicious and alerted the police.

Ornaments recovered

The police recovered the stolen ornaments hidden away in his autorickshaw.

