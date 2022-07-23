Kochi

Man arrested for forgery

The Thrikkakara police on Friday arrested a man accused of forging certificates in the name of the Kanayannur village officer approving the conversion of a wetland tract into dry land.

The arrested is Muhammed Hashim. He had allegedly cheated the family of a priest to the tune of around ₹2.40 lakh by promising to get the documents approving the conversion of the land.

He then allegedly forged relevant documents. Suspicious, the priest verified them with a Revenue official who confirmed his suspicions. Subsequently, the village officer lodged a petition with the District Police Chief (Kochi City) and the victim with the Thrikkakara police.

