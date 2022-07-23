Man arrested for forgery
The Thrikkakara police on Friday arrested a man accused of forging certificates in the name of the Kanayannur village officer approving the conversion of a wetland tract into dry land.
The arrested is Muhammed Hashim. He had allegedly cheated the family of a priest to the tune of around ₹2.40 lakh by promising to get the documents approving the conversion of the land.
He then allegedly forged relevant documents. Suspicious, the priest verified them with a Revenue official who confirmed his suspicions. Subsequently, the village officer lodged a petition with the District Police Chief (Kochi City) and the victim with the Thrikkakara police.
eom
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.