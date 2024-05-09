Man accused in several theft cases arrested in Kochi

A special investigation team under Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police arrested a man accused in several theft cases.

The arrested was Dharmaraj, 29, of Trichy. He was arrested, in a case registered in connection with the theft of a motorcycle from Perumbavur on May 1, when allegedly attempting another theft.

He attacked the police team and tried to flee only to be chased down. During the interrogation, he allegedly confessed to have stolen two more motorcycles from Muvattupuzha and Vengola. The accused was released from jail only on April 2 after being arrested in connection with a theft of 300 sovereigns of gold ornaments within the Guruvayur police station limits.

According to police, he was an accused in 40-odd theft cases in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Police also recovered Foreign Made Foreign Liquor and a premium watch from him. Investigation is under way to identify from where did he stole these items.