GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man accused in several theft cases arrested in Kochi

Published - May 09, 2024 02:00 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A special investigation team under Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police arrested a man accused in several theft cases.

The arrested was Dharmaraj, 29, of Trichy. He was arrested, in a case registered in connection with the theft of a motorcycle from Perumbavur on May 1, when allegedly attempting another theft.

He attacked the police team and tried to flee only to be chased down. During the interrogation, he allegedly confessed to have stolen two more motorcycles from Muvattupuzha and Vengola. The accused was released from jail only on April 2 after being arrested in connection with a theft of 300 sovereigns of gold ornaments within the Guruvayur police station limits.

According to police, he was an accused in 40-odd theft cases in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Police also recovered Foreign Made Foreign Liquor and a premium watch from him. Investigation is under way to identify from where did he stole these items.

Related Topics

Kochi / theft & burglary

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.