Malaysia Airlines resumes services from CIAL

December 02, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Malaysia Airlines has resumed services from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

CIAL managing director S. Suhas inaugurated the services. The flight from Kuala Lumpur will reach Kochi on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 11.35 p.m. and will return on the days at 12.35 a.m.

At present, Air Asia and Malindo Air are operating services in the Kochi-Kuala Lumpur sector. With the resumption of services by Malaysia Airlines, there are now 20 weekly services from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur.

CIAL director C. Dinesh Kumar, company secretary Saji K. George, and Malaysia Airlines manager Shajeer Sultan were present at the function.