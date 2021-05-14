Malayalam actor P.C. George passes away

He made his debut in the movie 'Amba Ambika Ambalika,' and wenr on to act in Ramu Kariat’s 'Dweepu'

Malayalam movie actor P. C. George, who earned appreciation for his villain characters, died in Kochi on Friday. He was 74.

Mr. George was suffering from kidney-related ailments. The death occurred at a private hospital in Kochi.

A resident of Koratti in Thrissur, Mr. George had acted in around 68 movies. He made his debut in the movie Amba Ambika Ambalika, and wenr on to act in Ramu Kariat’s Dweepu. His other notable works include Chanakyan, Adharvam, Innale, Sangham, and Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal. He had memorably collaborated with senior film-makers including K.G. George and Joshiy.

A policeman by profession, he retired from the Kerala Police as Superintendent of Police. The funeral will be held at St. Joseph’s Church in Karukutty near Kochi on Saturday.