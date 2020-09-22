Maiden India-Maldives cargo ship calls at Kochi

Vessel accorded reception at port

The merchant vessel, m.v. MCP Linz, called at Kochi on Tuesday on its maiden India-Maldives service. The ship was accorded a formal reception at the Kochi port.

In a brief felicitation ceremony, Port Trust chairperson M. Beena exchanged a plaque with the captain of the vessel to commemorate the event.

P. K. Mohammed Yousaf, Commissioner of Customs, Cochin, was the guest of honour and Deepak L. Aswani, FICCI State co-chair, and Krishna Kumar, president of the Cochin Steamer Agents’ Association, were among those present on the occasion, said a press release here.

The vessel will sail to the Maldives after loading containers and bulk cargo from Kochi. The vessel operated by the Shipping Corporation of India has a capacity to carry 3,000 TEUs of containerised cargo and 3,000 tonnes of dry bulk/break-bulk cargo.