Local residents criticise Maradu apartment demolition process

The residents near Alpha Serene apartment at Maradu, which is facing demolition for violating coastal zone regulation norms, will organise a protest meeting on Wednesday alleging that the flat is being pulled down in an unscientific manner in bits and pieces.

A crack appeared on a nearby house on Friday when a two-storey structure near the swimming pool of the apartment caved in.

According to the residents, the demolition process should be first taken up in the flat where there are few residents living in the vicinity. Learning from the process, the demolition of other flats could be done, they said. They also alleged the demolition process was continuing in the Alpha Serene flat even as the Sub Collector had asked for a video of the surrounding area.

The protest meeting will be held at the Khadeejathul Kubra Islamic Complex at 11 a.m. M. Swaraj, MLA, is expected to participate.