Local bodies miss deadline for scientific waste management

Deputy Director to turn up the heat on panchayat secretaries

Twenty-seven local bodies in Ernakulam have not yet achieved 50% coverage in the collection of waste from households, as per the estimates by the Department of Local Self Government.

The latest evaluation of the waste management scenario was carried out by the department in the first week of September. The grama panchayats figuring in the list include Ezhikkara, Karumaloor, Manjapra, Sreemoolanagaram, Asamanoor, Rayamangalam, Vengoor, Mulavukad, Njarakkal, Vadavucode-Puthencruz, Pindimana, Kottapady, Kavalangad, Kuttampuzha, Elanji, Avoli, Arakkuzha, Payipra, Valakom, Marady, Edavanakkad, and Kottuvally. The municipalities that have not yet achieved 50% coverage are Koothattukulam, Thripunitura, Thrikkakra, and Maradu.

The secretaries of these local bodies were asked to step up waste collection from the doorstep to 50% by August. However, the civic bodies did not initiate measures mostly citing the pandemic as a reason for the delay. But the department has now made it clear that the implementation of the project cannot be stretched further as other grama panchayats and municipalities had made progress compared to its situation in June-July.

Twenty local bodies, which had achieved 50% in doorstep collection of waste, were asked to increase it to 80% by August. Only six civic bodies could attain the target. It included Chottanikkara, Vadakkekara, Kunnukara, Mookannoor, Thirumarady, and Edakkatuvayal. The erring local bodies included Varapetti, Thiruvaniyoor, Ramamangalam, Amballoor, Poothruka, Palakuzha, Keezhmadu, Varappuzha, Mulanthuruthy, Udayamperoor, Kumbalanghi, Nayarambalam, Choornikkara, and Alangad. Among the urban local bodies, Kochi Corporation, North Paravur, and Eloor municipalities scaled up the waste collection process to 80% of the households while Angamaly, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, and Aluva failed to improve the coverage.

Fourteen local bodies that were given poor rating in the previous evaluation held in June-July initiated steps to collect the waste from the households.

They were: Karukutty, Thurvaur, Malayattoor-Neeleswaram, Mudakkuzha, Koovapady, Vengola, Keerampara, Kizhakkambalam, Parakadavu, Chellanam, Okkal, Mazhuvanoor, Ayampuzha, and Paingottur.

Ten local bodies, which had figured in the list, started collection from August onwards were Nellikuzhi, Vazhakkulam, Pothanikad, Pallarimangalam, Kuzhippilly, Ayavana, Kaloorkad, Puthenvelikkara, Chengamanad, and Kumbalam.

The Deputy Director of Panchayats, Ernakulam, will hold regular meetings with the secretaries of the local bodies to improve the waste management process at the earliest.

The officials are responsible for empowering the ruling councils on the need to introduce scientific measures for waste collection and disposal, according to the Department of Local Self Government.