Local bodies in Ernakulam saddled with legacy waste

Twenty-one civic bodies in Ernakulam will be able to normalise their non-biodegradable waste collection process only after clearing the material collection facilities filled to capacity with old stock.

Transportation of piled up waste heaps to recycling centres came to a halt following the declaration of the nationwide lockdown. Material collection facilities were almost full in these 21 local bodies by the time the restrictions on vehicular movement came into force.

Ray of hope

The deadlock was eased after the district administration permitted the government’s Clean Kerala Company to deploy 21 vehicles to collect waste from the facilities from Thursday onwards. The directive was issued after the Local Self-Government Department asked all District Collectors to include waste collection and removal process as an essential service and resume operations immediately.

The civic bodies facing the challenge include Chottanikkara, Puthrika, Amballur, Pampakuda, Kalady, Udayamperoor, Mulanthuruthy, Kunnukara, Thirumaradi, Vadakkekara, Choornikkara, Keezhmadu, Ashamannur, Thiruvaniyoor, Sreemoolanagaram, Nedumbassery, Kunnathunadu, Vengoor, Varapetti, Chendamangalam, and Maradu.

Officials of the LSG Department said the government would provide the funds for clearing the piled up stocks at the material collection facilities and resource recovery centres on a temporary basis. It is learnt that the government will provide ₹7 per kg for transporting waste to designated centres. The secretaries of the local bodies should send an email to the Clean Kerala company specifying the type of waste to be removed from collection centres.

Plastic and other non-biodegradable waste will be taken to the godown being managed by the Clean Kerala company at Eloor and at the Ambalamedu facility of Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited.

The authorities hope that the normal practice of engaging private recycling agencies in the transportation of waste to various facilities in and outside the State can be resumed after the lockdown is lifted. Chances of such operators dumping non-biodegradable waste illegally within the State were high in view of the restrictions being imposed in the inter-State movement of vehicles.