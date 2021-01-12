Kochi

LNG terminal to conduct mock drill

A mock drill will be conducted at the Puthuvype Petronet LNG terminal on January 20 as part of the efforts to get various agencies ready for any emergency situation, said a press release here. The exercise is being initiated by the District Disaster Management Authority. A meeting convened at the Petronet LNG conference has finalised a plan of action for the mock drill. A control room will be set up at the district collectorate; an onsite control room will be at the LNG terminal; a middle level control room will be set up in Elamkunnappuzha panchayat, the statement said. The drill will start with the emergency message reaching the district control room at 11 a.m. on January 20.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2021 11:34:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/lng-terminal-to-conduct-mock-drill/article33561894.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY