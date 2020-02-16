Little KITEs’ day out with Internet of Things

Little KITEs experimented with Internet of Things (IoT) devices as part of a two-day camp organised by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) for developing the skills of schoolchildren in advanced computer technologies, here on Saturday.

Over 100 students (Little KITEs) from schools in Ernakulam were exposed to making IoT devices and 3D character modelling using free and open software solution during the camp held at the Regional Resource Centre under KITE in the city.

Students received training in mobile app development (torch app, QR code scanner) and electronic voting machines using Raspberry Pi board. They were also taught Python programming for creating coding for electronic voting machines and IoT device models.

The students made sensor-driven alarms, electronic voting machines, 3D animation of solar system, and 3D models of home equipment during the camp. The participants will get an opportunity to attend the State-level training programme soon, according to an official release issued here.