LENSFED secretariat march, sit-in to be held on March 18

March 17, 2024 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Licensed Engineers and Supervisors Federation (LENSFED), comprising engineers and supervisors will march to the State secretariat on March 18 (Monday) and organise a sit-in in protest against the government’s move to start a plan facilitation center using Kudumbashree in local self-government bodies. About 5,000 engineers from different parts of the State will participate in the protest, claimed a press release in Kochi.

The march will start at 9.30 a.m. in front of the Palayam Raktasakshi Mandapam and will end in front of the Secretariat North Gate. M. Vincent, MLA, will inaugurate the dharna at 10 a.m. Lensfed State president C.S. Vinod Kumar will preside. State general secretary Jithin Sudhakrishnan, State treasurer Girish Kumar T. will speak.

