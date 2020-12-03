LDF promises e-governance in six months

Manifesto for Kochi Corporation released

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) released its manifesto for the Kochi Corporation election on Wednesday promising the implementation of the e-governance project within six months of assuming power.

A solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram, permanent solutions to waterlogging issues and green city initiative figure among the promises in the manifesto released by critic M.K. Sanoo here. P. Rajeev, former MP, who spoke on the occasion termed the 10 years of the United Democratic Front rule in the civic body as a failure.

“Despite tall claims, it could not even provide key certificates to the public online. The government had to intervene and find solutions to the waterlogging problem and waste issue at Brahmapuram as the civic authorities could not find a proper solution,” he said.

The manifesto promised the completion of the city gas project and promotion of solar energy projects. For waterlogging, the idea is to divide the corporation areas into various zones and introduce area-based scientific solutions.

Trees will be planted along walking alleys, lakes and canals as part of the greening project.

Canals will be cleared to check mosquito menace. The assistance of experts from the Cochin University of Science and Technology will be sought to reduce mosquito problem. Sewage treatment plants will be set up in association with the government.

Modernised slaughterhouses will be set up at Mattancherry and Kaloor.

The front will ensure health for the needy at affordable rates.

More family health centres will be introduced.

On the proposals for the transport sector, the manifesto has recommended modern boat jetty at Fort Kochi; cycling tracks; mini bus service connecting major stations; and promotion of water transport.

Other promises include environment-friendly zones for walking; implementation of Padma Sarovaram project without reclamation of the Vembanad lake; beautification of Fort Kochi beach; new building for the corporation; and homestays for women.