Latin Catholic panel to meet ahead of LS polls

April 15, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The political affairs committee of the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Association (KRLCA), representing the Latin Catholic community in the State with substantial political influence in the coastal areas, will meet here on April 18 to take a decision on its political stand ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Joint convenor of the political affairs committee of KRLCA Sheri J. Thomas said that the Latin Catholic community has evaluated the stand taken by political parties. Subsequently, a policy stand has been drawn up after discussions at various levels and an approach paper was presented before the hierarchy of the Latin Catholic Church.

To take the discussions forward and to consolidate a comprehensive approach, people from the community in various walks of life will meet here on April 18, said Mr. Thomas.

The representatives of the approximately 1.4-million strong Latin Catholic community have consistently demanded the implementation of the Caste census as well as protection of coastal residents under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

