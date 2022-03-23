Land for Thammanam-Pullepady road development to be acquired in a year

Corridor to be widened at a width of 22 metres

Physical verification followed by peg marking would be done on plots of land that the Kochi Corporation got as free surrender, and land that was acquired later on to develop the around 4-km MG Road-Thammanam-Pullepady-NH Bypass Road as a four-lane road, it was decided at a review meeting that was held here on Monday.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, District Collector Jafar Malik, officials of Revenue department and Kerala Road Fund Board, the agency that would execute the road development project, were among those who participated.

One-year deadline

The land acquisition process ought to get over in a year, followed by widening of the corridor at a width of 22 metres, and extending it to MG Road and NH Bypass on either side, Mr. Anilkumar said.

The widening, extension and road development work would take another 18 months. This would include the improvement of junctions, construction of bus bays and the construction of a two-lane bridge parallel to Pullepady overbridge, it is learnt.

The State government had issued a notification a month ago, handing over the road that was previously owned by the Kochi Corporation to the Public Works Department (PWD) to develop it into a four-lane road. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) sanctioned ₹93.89 crore to acquire the requisite land for this.

Official sources said more funds would be released, on the basis of reports by Revenue personnel. The peg marking will be followed by laying of boundary stones, following which KRFB would give a requisition letter to the District Collector to begin acquiring rest of the land. The Collector would in turn appoint a tahsildar to take this ahead, following which a social impact assessment (SIA) study and fixing the value of buildings that ought to be demolished will be finalised, they added.

The road will be extended up to Kakkanad and later further eastward, an initiative spearheaded by late P.T. Thomas when he was the MLA of Thrikkakara constituency.