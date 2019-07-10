KVK promoting mini-fruit orchards

The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is set to popularise the technology of cultivating fruit trees on terraces and backyards with a view to encouraging the public to set up mini-fruit orchards at home and to attain self-reliance in the production of toxic-free fruits.

As part of this, the KVK will organise a sales fair of quality saplings of fruit plants along with a help desk to provide guidance on the farming practice at the CMFRI on Friday.

The technology to set up mini-fruit orchards will be demonstrated to the public at the fair.

Early-bearing quality saplings of fruit trees, including mango, jack, guava, gooseberry, papaya, passion fruit, cherry, egg fruit and different varieties of lemon, star apple and tissue-cultured banana will be available at the sales fair.

In addition, publications giving information on growing fruit trees, organic manure and other products will also be available. The help desk will provide information on various modes of farming and pruning practices and clear visitors’ doubts. More details can be had on the phone 8281757450.