KVK online class on how to raise poultry

The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra of ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute is supplying chicks at doorsteps and giving online classes on how to rear them to produce meat and eggs at home.

The lockdown could be effectively utilised to learn and practise production of safe food even in limited space, said a press release here. Chicks are supplied within the Kochi Corporation limits and in Vypeen. Those who are interested may send a WhatsApp message or make a call to 9446120244. Two-month-old and properly vaccinated chicks of Kadaknath (Karimkozhi), ₹1,325 per unit, and Thalasserry desi birds, ₹1,075, will be supplied at home as units of one male and four female chicks.

An online class on poultry rearing has also been scheduled for April 11, Saturday, between 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. on KVK’s Facebook page ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra Ernakulam, according to the press release.