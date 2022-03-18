Kuzhuppilly beach sees an increase in Olive Ridley nesting

74 hatchlings released into sea

The Social Forestry division on Thursday released 74 Olive Ridley hatchlings into the sea at Kuzhuppilly beach, Pallathamkulangara, Vypeen. An annual phenomenon, there has been an increase in nesting by the Olive Ridely turtles in coastal Ernakulam. In comparison to last year’s two nestings, this year there are four. Thursday’s release was from one of the four batches that was hatched after a period of 50 days. The hatching period is anywhere between 45 and 50 days.

A. Jayamadhavan, Deputy Conservator, Social Forestry Department, said: “The turtles come a little into the shore and lay eggs around December and January. Each nesting has around 90 to 140 eggs. The main predators of these are stray dogs. Human beings too steal the eggs.”

The department has engaged local fishermen to protect the nestings. Fishers often take the eggs, washed by waves, and place them in pits near their homes. For protection, these are covered with fishing net. Once hatched, the baby turtles can remain in a pit for only a day before they find their way into the sea. Eagles and kites often swoop down on the small turtles as they make their way into the water. Therefore evening is the best time to release them as the predatory birds fly back to their nests in twilight.

According to Mr. Jayamadhavan, nesting is thriving in Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kasaragod. The department has been spreading awareness about the hatching of turtle eggs, cautioning poachers that destroying or stealing the eggs is a punishable offence.

Professor Biju Kumar, HOD, Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala, highlights the efforts of local communities in locating and protecting nesting sites. “There are active groups in Chavakkad, Kasaragod and Payyoli that carry the eggs to a hatchery and protect them from predators and poachers”. According to him, there are records of nesting of green turtles in Kerala, fifty years ago, but the loss of sandy beaches due to sea erosion and construction of sea walls has resulted in a loss of natural habitat for the nesting of turtles.