KUSM innovation conclave tomorrow

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will hold the fourth edition of the IEDC (Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre) summit this weekend. It is billed as Asia’s largest event of its kind for business aspirants.

‘Accelerating Ideas to Industry 4.0’ will be the theme of the event to be held on October 19 at Sahrdaya College of Engineering and Technology at Kodakara in Thrissur district.

Around 4,000 delegates and 100 start-ups are expected to participate in the summit.

The conclave comes amid what is believed to be the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0), said Saji Gopinath, CEO Chief Executive Officer of KSUM, the State government’s nodal agency to develop the technology start-up ecosystem.

The summit aims to give IEDCs an opportunity to expose the student community to the needs and aspirations of a society propped up by Industry 4.0 transformation.

The event will student delegates an opportunity to express their entrepreneurial ideas and get in touch with experts.

The conclave will have 25 speakers and a string of technical workshops.

The IEDC summit will be addressed by Education Minister C. Raveendranath, ISRO former Chairman K. Radhakrishnan, Kerala Electronics and IT Secretary M. Sivasankar, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Rajasree M.S., Hungry Lab founder Bian Li, Google Developer Relations program coordinator Siddhant Agarwal, and anchor-entrepreneurs Rekha Menon and Santhosh George Kulangara, besides KSUM’s Gopinath and founders of several start-ups.

An annual event, the summit will also feature a start-up expo, extended reality, blockchain track, activity hubs and panel discussions. The agenda for the event can be viewed at https://iedcsummit.in/schedule.html#/expanded