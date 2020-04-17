Kochi

Kundannoor flyover work resumes

Migrant labourers engaged in Kundannoor flyover work on Friday.

Work on Kundannoor flyover resumed on Friday after a month’s gap in connection with the lockdown.

Over a dozen workers resumed work on building the retention wall on the Aroor side of the flyover, where a minor change of design was made by PWD (NH wing). The deadline to complete the flyover had been extended by a month early in March, following an inspection done by Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) T.K. Jose.

With the work at a standstill for a month following the lockdown, it may be ready for commissioning only by May-end. The approach road on the Aroor side has to get ready, following which the flyover has to be tar-coated, sources said.

Similarly, the deadline for Vyttila flyover had been rescheduled to June. Although works resumed a week ago following the lockdown, PWD officials are doubtful of the structure getting ready by then. The original deadline was May 2019.

YC demand

In the meantime, the Mandalam Committee of the Youth Congress has demanded that the PWD reopen the portion beneath the Kundannoor flyover’s central span so that motorists and pedestrians can cross the junction without travelling long distance to reach the nearest U-turn. For this, painting works of the flyover must be urgently completed, the committee demanded.

