KTDC readying for post-COVID-19 safety protocol

With around 400 rooms in its premium hotels and Tamarind Easy properties set apart to accommodate returnees to Kerala in institutional quarantine, The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has joined the bandwagon of hospitality stakeholders and others who are attuning themselves to the new post-COVID-19 safety protocol issued by the Ministry of Tourism.

Since March, the State-owned hotel chain had opened its doors for foreign nationals who were turned away by many properties following COVID-19 concerns, for quarantine and for regular accommodation. “They left with pleasant memories, acknowledging the care and hospitality of our staff and the food they were served, till chartered flights flew them back to their countries. This time, we have offered the rooms at heavily subsidised rates to returnees on quarantine,” said a senior KTDC official.

Thus, a tariff of ₹3,700 has been fixed for a room which can accommodate two people in KTDC’s premium hotels spread across Kerala and ₹1,500 in Tamarind Easy properties. This included three meals and tax, he added.

“We have already been adhering to the COVID-19 protocol of the State government. Personnel deputed by the district administration and the Health Department have been imparting training to our staff on the additional emphasis to be laid on hygiene and social distancing. In addition, rooms have been allotted to police and health personnel who are overseeing the institutional quarantine,” the official said.

The Tourism Ministry’s post-COVID safety protocol delves into every aspect of hygiene in hotels, from the moment a guest enters a hotel. It speaks of care that has to be taken for regular guests and those suspected of COVID-19, steps to be taken if guest is sneezing or coughing while checking in and if illness persists. It further details the dos and don’ts for guests and hotel staff.

It emphasises social distancing among guests and between guests and staff. The protocol mandates items which a property must have and good to have. Deep cleaning chemicals, thermal gun and hand gloves are a must while gowns, aprons and PPE for staff is ideal. Enhanced monitoring using CCTV and curbs on visitors too find mention. Moreover, touch points like door knobs, switches, taps and furniture must be regularly cleaned, while it is good to have disposable cutlery.

Much emphasis has been laid on travel history and medical condition of guests, including by self-declaration. The Arogya Setu app survey has been recommended for guests.