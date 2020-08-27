Kochi

KTDC payasamela

The KTDC has opened a payasam counter on its office premises on Shanmugham Road, Marine Drive.

Different types of payasam prepared by chefs of the KTDC-run Bolghatty Palace Hotel will be available till Monday, a press release said..

For details, call 94000 08613.

