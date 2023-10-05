HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSU, SFI claim to have made it big in college union elections in Ernakulam

October 05, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The jubiliant SFI workers celebrating the victory of their candidates outside the main counting centre at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

The jubiliant SFI workers celebrating the victory of their candidates outside the main counting centre at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday claimed to have bagged majority of seats in the college union elections held in higher educational institutions under Mahatma Gandhi University, in Ernakulam.

The KSU claimed to have retained the union in the elections held at Union Christian College, Aluva; Sacred Heart College, Thevara; Sree Sankara College, Kalady; Jaibharat College, Perumbavoor; MES College, Marampally; Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara; BMC Arts College, Aluva; MES College, Kothamangalam; Government College, Manimalakunnu; BPC College, Piravom; St. Ann’s College, Angamaly; and St. Paul’s College, Kalamassery.

Krishnanlal, district president of the KSU, said that the organisation won the union election held at Al-Ameen College, Aluva. The KSU also won the election for the third year degree representative post held at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam; M. A College, Kothamangalam; and Cochin College.

The SFI claimed to have won the election in 37 colleges in the district. Arjun Babu, district secretary, said the federation representatives were elected unopposed on 24 campuses. At Maharaja’s College, the SFI won all the general seats with a comfortable majority. “We wrested back the union at Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, from the KSU,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.