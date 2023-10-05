KSU, SFI claim to have made it big in college union elections in Ernakulam

October 05, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday claimed to have bagged majority of seats in the college union elections held in higher educational institutions under Mahatma Gandhi University, in Ernakulam.

The KSU claimed to have retained the union in the elections held at Union Christian College, Aluva; Sacred Heart College, Thevara; Sree Sankara College, Kalady; Jaibharat College, Perumbavoor; MES College, Marampally; Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara; BMC Arts College, Aluva; MES College, Kothamangalam; Government College, Manimalakunnu; BPC College, Piravom; St. Ann’s College, Angamaly; and St. Paul’s College, Kalamassery.

Krishnanlal, district president of the KSU, said that the organisation won the union election held at Al-Ameen College, Aluva. The KSU also won the election for the third year degree representative post held at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam; M. A College, Kothamangalam; and Cochin College.

The SFI claimed to have won the election in 37 colleges in the district. Arjun Babu, district secretary, said the federation representatives were elected unopposed on 24 campuses. At Maharaja’s College, the SFI won all the general seats with a comfortable majority. “We wrested back the union at Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, from the KSU,” he said.