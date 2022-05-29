KSSP, KUFOS to draw up vision document for inland fisheries, aquaculture

University to hold workshop on June 6

The Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) and the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) are joining hands to draw up a vision document on the future of inland fisheries and aquaculture by 2025.

KUFOS Vice Chancellor K. Riji John said Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan would inaugurate a one-day workshop for stakeholders, including farmers, those involved in inland fisheries and scientists, at the university on June 6 as part of preparations for the document.

M.C. Jinadevan, Thripunithura zonal secretary of the KSSP, said the Parishad had been involved in addressing various social, environmental, educational and economic issues in the State. Addressing issues of the inland fisheries sector and exploring the potential for aquaculture in the State were part of the KSSP efforts, he said.

Dr. John, who is the chief patron of the event, said fisheries scientists and farmers from across the State would present their ideas to improve aquaculture production and inland fisheries. The discussions will feature appraisal of technologies in aquaculture for a sustainable future as well as fish-based livelihood options. The sessions will be open to those who wish to present their ideas and share their experiences.

According to a Fisheries department appraisal, Kerala has an aquaculture production potential of 1.32 lakh tonnes. There are 6,168 hectares of freshwater ponds in private ownership while there are 2,302 hectares of public freshwater ponds. There are also brackish water ponds spread over 2,543 hectares where production levels can be up to four tonnes per hectare.

Freshwater fields with potential for aquaculture are spread over 49,718 hectares while the brackish water fields are spread over 5,428 hectares. The aquaculture potential of the State includes cultivation of oyster and mussels, cage farming, aquaculture in artificial ponds ( padutha), deployment of techniques like aquaponics and biofloc.