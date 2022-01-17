Kochi wins two challenges

Kochi is one of the 10 cities in the country selected from among the 100 Smart Cities in the “Nurturing Neighbourhood” and “Street for People” challenges organised by the Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs.

The civic administration had announced the “Nurturing Neighbourhood” programme in its annual budget covering the anganwadies in Eraveli and Karippalam in West Kochi, a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar said.

The programme aims at developing child protection centres for the healthy upbringing of children. Cochin Smart Mission Limited and WRI India, a non-governmental organisation, are the partners of the local body in the programme. Re-routing of traffic and developing cycle tracks and footpaths have been initiated in Fort Kochi as part of the Street for People challenge, which is being implemented in association with the Cochin Smart Mission Limited and the German agency, GIZ India, the communication said.