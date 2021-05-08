Kochi

Kochi Traders seek priority in vaccination

Shocked by the death of one of its members due to COVID-19 complications, Kochi-based SIM Card Dealers Association has urged the State government to administer vaccine to members of the trading community on a priority basis considering their close interaction with the general public.

Risky business

The incident throws light on the challenges faced by the trading community in the pandemic situation, association general secretary Shaji A.H. said in a meeting.

The association urged its members to strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocol.

SIM Card Dealers Association president Ansar P.J, vice president Abhilash N.A, secretary Aneeb Ali and treasurer Akhil were among those who attended the meeting

May 8, 2021

