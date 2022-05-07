Kochi police await response from UAE police to trace rape-accused Vijay Babu

Actor-producer Vijay Babu is facing charges of raping a woman actor and later revealing her identity in a social media outburst

The Kochi City Police are awaiting for the UAE police to respond to the communication requesting to trace the absconding actor-producer Vijay Babu in the wake of a Blue Corner notice issued against him through Interpol last week.

The accused is facing charges of raping a young upcoming woman actor and later revealing her identity in a social media outburst. He had allegedly fled the country in the wake of the rape case charged against him on April 22. He is now suspected to be in Dubai.

As per the Blue Corner notice, the UAE police are required to trace the whereabouts of the accused and alert the city police. The next course of action will be taken once we hear from the UAE police, said police sources.

Police had to resort to issuing the Blue Corner notice after Mr. Babu declined to reveal his location as was asked in an e-mail communication. The mail was sent in response to an email police received from the accused volunteering to appear for interrogation on May 19. Police saw through the ploy to delay the appearance till his bail plea is taken up by the High Court after the summer recess on May 18 and summarily rejected it.

The Blue Corner notice is expected to bolster the police case since it is a validation of the police argument that the Babu is absconding. He would only reveal that he was abroad for business purposes.

Police, however, are going slow on the initial plan to impound his passport by securing the appropriate court order. Such an action would have rendered his passport and visa stamped on it invalid.

The actor had aired the allegations against Mr. Babu on social media alleging him of sexually and physically assaulting her. She alleged that Mr. Babu dangled the offer of film roles and marriage and that being scared of his clout led to the delay in filing the petition.