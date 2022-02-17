Kochi metro stations get a facelift

Stations allotted spaces for cultural performances and art exhibitions

A ‘Little Free Library’ at the Kadavanthra metro station is now open to the public. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Stations allotted spaces for cultural performances and art exhibitions

Six of the 22 Kochi metro stations were given a makeover to woo more commuters to the system of mass rapid transport (MRT).

Aluva, Edappally, M.G. Road, Kadavanthra, Vyttila and Thykoodam stations were selected in the first phase. Infrastructure development and measures to augment signages were done in this.

Attractively done-up selfie spaces (named ‘I Love Metro’ areas) have been created at the stations. The stations have also been allotted an area for cultural performances and another for art exhibitions. Artists can approach the public relations department of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to perform at various stations and hold exhibitions, said a KMRL release.

Each station is distinct from the other. For instance, the M.G. Road station walls have the life story of Mahatma Gandhi painted on them, Thykoodam station depicts the essence of Kochi city, while Kathakali and traditions of Kerala are painted at the Aluva metro station. Feeding rooms, rented power banks, furniture made from scrap by KMRL’s Kudumbashree staff, and digitised passenger information system are the highlights of the Aluva station.

Kiosk power bank, attractive lights at the link bridge, and recycled benches on the platform are the add-ons at Edappally . A next-generation charging station where passengers can ride a cycle as well as get their mobile battery recharged is one of the innovative improvements done at the M.G. Road station.

The M.G. Road station already has the State’s first musical stairs, which were well received by commuters and non-commuters. There is a gaming zone at the station. A ‘little free library’ at the Kadavanthra station is now open to the public. Commuters can take any book of their choice free of cost from the library set up at the concourse area of the station by entering details in the register. The public can also donate unused books to the library,

Anyone travelling via Vytilla station during morning and evening hours can listen to classic songs from Indian cinema. A hydroponic vertical garden and wall art depicting Kochi life have changed the look of the Thykoodam station, all based on suggestions from commuters, KMRL said.