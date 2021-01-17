Kochi

Kochi Metro sees steady rise

The Kochi metro has been witnessing a steady rise in passenger patronage since it resumed services in September 2020.

The ridership was 25,162 as compared to 4,408 passengers on September 7 when services resumed. The cumulative ridership from September 7 to January 13, 2021 stands at 16.90 lakh, said a KMRL release.

