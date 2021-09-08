Kochi metro launches passenger survey

Train-lifting facility installed at Muttom yard

In order to gauge what the commuters want, Kochi metro has kick-started a passenger survey.

The survey, in google form, has been made available on the website of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and on the metro company’s social media platforms.

A communication said that the survey remains open to all existing and potential passengers of the metro train service. It was designed to understand the needs of the commuter in order to bring in improvements in the running of Kochi metro. KMRL managing director Loknath Behera said the survey is the first step towards taking the metro ridership to two lakh by November this year.

New facility

Pitjack, a train-lifting facility, was inaugurated at Kochi metro’s Muttom depot by Mr. Behera. The device, set up below the floor, is capable of lifting the metro train without uncoupling individual metro cars in one go. The facility will be used for train underframe inspection and repairs with ease and speed.

The mechanism consists of six bogie support, 12 car body support and one control panel. Once the train is lifted, bogie removal, under frame equipment removal and replacement can be done easily, said a release. After lifting the train, individual bogies can be lowered and replaced without any other support facility. The jack was installed by M/s Windhoff Bahn-und Anlagentechnik GmbH, a German firm.