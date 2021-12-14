‘Kochi Ithile’ shows the way

Signage system, green projects launched in city

‘Kochi Ithile’, a project for setting up a way-finding signage system, was launched on Monday.

The project is based on the ‘Re-imagining Fort Kochi Proposal and Transport Strategy’ document prepared under the SMART-Sustainable Urban Transport project for West Kochi. It is implemented by the Kochi Corporation, Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED), World Resources Institute India (WRI-India), and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Physical panels showing location, way to nearest landmarks, and maps showing one’s location with all attractions and facilities in the vicinity and in a walkable circle have been set up. Digital signage panels with touchscreen facility are also in place.

Besides, a website (https://kochiithile.com/#/home), mobile application, and digital signage with additional information on navigation, tourist attractions, and events were launched as part of the ₹1-crore project.

The Corporation also launched the KAVAKI initiative, which focuses on expanding the city’s green cover by developing urban grooves of native trees in the most heat-stressed and vulnerable regions, on the day.

The initiative is supported by the World Cities4Forests movement, a collaboration of over 80 cities across the world.

The greening programme was launched at the Edward Memorial Government School ground, Veli, Fort Kochi.

A KAWAKI site will have up to 100 trees belonging to around 30 varieties of native species.

In addition, 400 trees will be planted at Cothalango brothers care home for differently abled people at Palluruthy and another 100 at SRV Higher Secondary School.

More sites have been identified at Vaduthala, Thoppumpady, Edappally, and other locations, which were identified as having heat stress. The trees thus planted will also be geo-tagged and provided with information tags containing QR codes to create awareness about native tree species.

WRI-India and C-HED jointly offer technical support to the initiative in identifying vulnerable localities and implementing tree planting.

The Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) and One Tree Planted foundation support in identifying site-specific tree species, identifying planting patterns, procurement of saplings, and the planting process, said a communication.

The saplings will be planted and maintained at select sites with the support of local stakeholders, including ward councillors, residents’ associations, institutions, and youth clubs in each neighbourhood.

Both the KAWAKI initiative and the Kochi Ithile project were inaugurated by K.J. Maxy, MLA. Mayor M. Anilkumar presided over the function.