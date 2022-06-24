Kochi’s exhibition centre expected to be ready in November 2023

The public-sector initiative will come up at 10 acres near the South gate of Infopark at a cost of ₹90 crore

The government intends to complete the construction of the international exhibition-cum-convention centre at Kakkanad by November, 2023. Envisaged as a permanent centre for exhibitions and trade fairs, the public-sector initiative will come up at 10 acres near the South gate of Infopark at a cost of ₹90 crore in association with Kerala Industrial Infrastructural Development Corporation. It will be spread across 60,000 sq.ft and will have an exhibition hall, convention centre (seating capacity of 662), dining hall, cafeteria and utility area, according to an official communication. Foundation for the exhibition centre was laid by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Thursday. He said construction would start in 10 days. The distance from the Seaport-Airport Road to the proposed centre is nearly two kilometres.



