Kochi Corporation to consider implementing 1,872 projects this year

Annual development seminar of the civic body be held

The annual development seminar of the Kochi Corporation to be held on Wednesday will see 1,872 individual projects coming up for the consideration of the civic administration.

From the reconstruction of drains and canals to laying of interlocking bricks and setting up signalling lights at various junctions, the draft list has a host of projects to be implemented across the 74 divisions of the civic body.

Under the general administration and finance head, the Corporation will undertake GIS mapping of select city areas, push for the scheme for obtaining ISO certification for the Corporation office, and fund the modification of the health office at Fort Kochi. The civic body also plans to improve facilities at its various circle offices and roll out doorstep delivery of its services.

In the farming and agriculture sector, the Corporation will lay emphasis on the extension of vegetable farming, providing assistance to urban farmers, popularising indoor farming, and distribution of jackfruit tree saplings. The projects for continuing the Animal Birth Control programme for dogs and improving basic infrastructure facilities for veterinary hospitals are also in the pipeline.

The civic body hopes to set up improved facilities for the abattoir at Kaloor as instructed by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB). The PCB had earlier ordered the closure of the unit after it was found that untreated waste from there was dumped into city canals.

In the fisheries sector, the Corporation will set apart funds for providing laptops and furniture to children of fishers, besides supporting fisherwomen to set up units for making value-added products. A centre for the purpose will also be set up in the current year, according to the draft document.

In the drinking water sector, a portion of the resources of the civic body will be used for replacing aged and rusting galvanised iron water supply pipes with PVC pipes and extending water supply pipelines to areas that have not been covered under the piped drinking supply scheme.

Making public places and parks disabled- and aged-friendly and conservation of heritage structures have also found mention in the list of projects to be completed during the current fiscal.