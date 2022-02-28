Kochi Corporation rolls out online property tax payment system

A significant step towards introduction of e-governance, says Mayor

Property tax on buildings that were constructed within the Kochi Corporation limits after 2013 can now be paid online. The document pertaining to ownership of buildings can be downloaded, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The services can be availed online through the new website of the Kochi Corporation (https://kochicorporation.lsgkerala.gov.in).

At present, property tax on 89,166 buildings, can be paid online. By September, tax on all buildings could be paid online. The online facility for tax payment is a significant step towards the introduction of e-governance in the civic body, the Mayor said.

Data entry on buildings constructed before 2013 will begin shortly. It is estimated that there are around 2.5 lakh such buildings in the city, and data entry on them may take up to six months, he informed.

Building owners who wish to pay tax online can approach the zonal offices concerned. The offices shall make arrangements for online payment of tax in seven days.

Incidentally, the corporation had made birth and death certificates as well as marriage certificates available online in last September. Remittance of profession tax of business establishments will be made online in April, the Mayor said.

Mr. Anilkumar said the civic body had sustained financial loss in awarding e-governance contract. Tata Consultancy Services, an Information Technology service and consulting company, was awarded the contract for setting up the e-governance system in 2011. However, the facility could not be fully rolled out, he said.