Kochi Corporation councillor passes away

Mini R. Menon, councillor of Kochi Corporation from the Ernakulam South division died on October 15   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Mini R. Menon, councillor of Kochi Corporation from the Ernakulam South division (no. 62), died here on October 15.

She was 43 years and was fighting cancer for about six months.

She was Ernakulam constituency vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was a first-time councillor and member of the Corporation’s Tax Appeal Committee.

Mini Menon is survived by her husband Krishnakumar Varma and children Indulekha, student of S.H. College Thevara, and Aditya Varma, who is a Class VIII student. The body is being kept at the councillor’s office on Warryam Road for the public to pay homage.

Cremation will be held at Ravipuram crematorium at 3 pm.


